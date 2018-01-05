FA Malawi distributes K6.8m revenue from Airtel Top 8 broadcasting rights to teams

For the first time in the history of Malawi football, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has managed to disburse over K6.8 million to the eight teams which participated in the second edition of Airtel Top 8 in the just ended 2017 season.

For the eight teams that took part, a total of 11 games were played over four weeks and were all broadcast on television, seven of them live whilst four were delayed.

According to FAM’s Commercial & Marketing Director Cliff Matola, the total broadcasting revenue for the 11 matches amounted to over K8.6 million and the teams have shared 80 percent (K6.8 million) while FAM went away with 20 percent (K1.7 million).

Matola says the finalists Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers played four games each and got the lions share of K1,252,118.57 million each while Kamuzu Barracks and Moyale each played three games and each received K939,088.93.

Nyasa Big Bullets, Azam Tigers, Blue Eagles and Mafco each played two games and each received K626,059.29.

“On our part, we strongly believe the Top 8 Media Broadcasting Rights package gave us a solid case study that if well organised the football teams — the real owners of the game — are bound to benefit from additional revenue,” Matola said.

“Elsewhere broadcasting rights is a huge source of revenue for the teams. And for the 2018 season we are working on having official media partners for our beautiful game [because] broadcasting revenue provides enrmous value addition to the game.

“Millions of fans are able to follow the exploits of their teams and legendary players even without being physically present at the stadium. Most importantly it increases the chances of the players to be spotted by international scouts and intermediaries for better and lucrative careers abroad,” Matola said.

He added that broadcasting rights massively catapults advertising brands as they reach to millions of potential clients and customers.

“We are very soon have adverts inviting the media players to submit their proposals to become official broadcasters of the Football Association of Malawi based on sustainable business benchmarks,” he said.

The top eight was inaugurated in 2016 and pits the top eight teams from Malawi’s top flight league, the TNM Super League and will be competed for at the beginning of the new season.

