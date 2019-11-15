Chimulirenji in public funds abuse: Parliamentary committee sends back veep officials

A powerful parliamentary committee has sent back senior officials from the office of the vice president Everton Chimulirenji, who were supposed to explain to the committee how some public money was used.

The Public Accounts Committee sent back the senior officials, led by the principal secretary Wilson Mollen because they failed to explain and convince the committee how some public money was used by the office.

This comes barely a day after some Malawians expressed concern over abuse of money by the office following the vice president’s request for an extra K100 million for November from the accountant general.

But the appearance of the vice president’s senior officials before the committee on Friday follows an inquiry the committee instituted following reports of massive mismanagement of funds in the office.

Among others, the office failed to submit documents for scrutiny to the office of the auditor general as some records went missing and could not be traced.

Chairperson of the committee Ken Kandodo said Malawians are now tired of public officials looting government money.

He said stern action needs to be taken to such officers and officials.

Mollen, however, said his team will now prepare well the figures and responses to the committee which will be presented when called gain.

