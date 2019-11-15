Escom suspends 9 workers for leaving Mutharika in the dark at graduation
Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has suspended nine workers following a power failure that occurred last week at Chancellor College in Zomba during graduation ceremony when president Peter Mutharika was giving a speech.
Two of the Escom officials said they have been told of their suspension today, Friday but officials from the state power distributing company say they cannot talk now.
Nyasa Times source say an investigation was launched soon after the black-out which left Mutharika in the dark, cutting off his speech.
The nine, whose names are yet to be released, are said to be direct people from the chain of command manning the grid that went off during the presidential function.
Energy Generation Company (Egenco), the company established to generate power,has embarked on intensive load shedding because of what they say low levels of water in Shire river to generate enough electricity.
if he is a citizen why should he be treated difrently when we all are experiencing 8t?
si dzana ankauza kamwana kaja ku zomba komweko atafusa za ma blakouts!!! wat dd pitala answer her????
agalu mwaiwala????
so by firing the staff then you have made your day not their and families, so era ended ti.
mulibe manyazi anthu azikhala moopsezedwa conci?
Where were the generators that were corruptly bought by DPP, do not suspend them, thus howMalawians are feeling the pain of blackouts
I support this action by Escom bosses, some employees and Engineers at ESCOM are very arrogant and incomptent. They misuse the resources which are supposed to assist the Faults crew to clear faults quickly. ESCOM Vehicles are seen delivering and picking children in private Schools, doing individual shoppings, doing private errands for members of staffs. Load shedding is poorly managed by Engineers, they take time to restore back and they dont care even if they have enough load to restore the power, other locations are favoured, they are loadshedded minimally because of personal interests. This must be a start of… Read more »
Zoziyamba dala kkk!!If you knew that you are against DPP then you wouldn’t join ESCOM kkk it is a Parastatal kkk.Kupusitsana kkk.Kenaka Termination of services
RUBBISH!!!!!! LOW LEVELS OF WATER IN SHIRE RIVER BLA BLA BLA BLA BLA BLAaaaaaaaaaaaa WHY only Malawi, our neighbors in Tanzania and Zambia are not as bad as….. this band of thieves led establishment all you know is to steal from the citizens and share among your cronies!
I think magesiwa ndi mmene alili kuno ku Malawi? What so special with you Mr President? Black out simukuiziwa ku Malawi kuno?
And my advise kwa inu mwaimisidwa ntchito just seek legal advise basi