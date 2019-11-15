Escom suspends 9 workers for leaving Mutharika in the dark at graduation 

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has suspended nine workers following a power failure that occurred last week at Chancellor College in Zomba during graduation ceremony when president Peter Mutharika was giving a speech.

Two of the Escom officials said they have been told of their suspension today, Friday but officials from the state power distributing company say they cannot talk now.

Nyasa Times source say an investigation was launched soon after the black-out which left Mutharika in the dark, cutting off his speech.

The nine, whose names are yet to be released, are said to be direct people from the chain of command manning the grid that went off during the presidential function.

Energy Generation Company (Egenco), the company established to generate power,has embarked on intensive load shedding because of what they say low levels of water in Shire river to generate enough electricity.

