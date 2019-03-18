Chimulirenji says those insulting Mutharika are haters, jealous: Urges DPP to be peaceful

President Peter Mutharika’s running mate in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, Everton Chimulirenji, has been consistent on his calls for peace , urging a peaceful campaign during the official period which starts on Tuesday March 19 to May 19 2019.

Addressing a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally on Sunday at Zingwangwa Secondary School Grpound in Blantyre, Chimulirenji urged DPP members – including party cadets who are known for violence – to canvass for votes peacefully.

“Some of our opponents are insulting and castigating Professor Peter Mutharika. This is because of envy,” said Chimulirenji on his first rally in the Southern Region since Mutharika picked him as his running mate.

“People are happy with the government of a pulofesa [Mutharika],” he added.

The DPP running mate glorified Mutharika as “a visionary leader who had developed the country in the absence of donors”

Chimulirenji, who is the current Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, said Mutharika deserved re-election in which he can be Vice President and possible successor as Head of State.

“President Mutharika has delivered and should be re-elected. I urge you to conduct peaceful campaign during this official campaign period,” said Chimulirenji in a televised rally.

His peace-making script has been welcomed by commentators.

Onjezani Kenani wrote on social media: “We need such emphasis on peace during this time, The route of violebce his[DPP] party has turned to two months ago was an unfortunate one and must be avoided.”

Chimulirenji, who is also Ntcheu North East legislator, said he will during the 60 days of official campaign period hold meetings in rural hinterland to ensure that the party wins the May 21 Tripartite Elections as he also doubles as DPP Campaign Director.

He promised to be a servant of the poor, saying he understands the plight of the impoverished because he had come from a humble background.

The rally was attended by among others, Southern Region governor Charles Mchacha and deputy secretary general Aaron Sangala, Minister of Agriculture Joseph Mwanamvekha, DPP vice president (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa and some veteran politicians George Chaponda and Brown Mpinganjira.

