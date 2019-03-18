Boywonder Peter Banda to join Nyasa BB

Champions Nyasa Big Bullets has scooped great talent in Malawi Under-23 boy wonder and Griffin Young Stars striker Peter Banda who is set to join the club.

Bullets administration director Albert Chigoga has confirmed that there is a deal with the player.

“We have agreed on terms. We are concluding the deal,” Chigoga said.

Banda will be joining Bullets, a club which his late father Chikondi ‘Doctor’ Banda played as a midfielder.

