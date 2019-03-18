Boywonder Peter Banda to join Nyasa BB

March 18, 2019

Champions Nyasa Big Bullets has scooped  great talent in Malawi Under-23 boy wonder and Griffin Young Stars striker Peter Banda who is set to join the club.

Malawian teenage sensation Peter Banda

Bullets administration director Albert Chigoga has confirmed that there is a deal with the player.

“We have agreed on terms. We are concluding the deal,” Chigoga said.

Banda will be joining Bullets, a club which his late father Chikondi ‘Doctor’ Banda played as a midfielder.

NTAMBANYAMA SPORTS DESK
NTAMBANYAMA SPORTS DESK

Bola osamuonongako mfanayu mfanayu akufunuka ma team ngat tigers masters komanso silver ndiamene amadziwa ku user bwino ana

