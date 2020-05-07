Chimulirenji spotted on the road:  APM picks AA running mate for Malawi re-run

May 7, 2020 Mike Fiko –Nyasa Times 21 Comments

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has preferred United Democratic Front (UDF) president Austin Atupele (AA) Muluzi as his running mate in fresh presidential elections which will decide the future of his tenure, Nyasa Times understands.

President Mutharika to pair with Atupele

Mutharika is scheduled to present his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Thursday  3pm in Blantyre.

Speculations were rife that Mutharika would maintain Everton Chimulirenji whose vice-presidency was scrapped by the Constitutional Court in the widely-publicised election case.

In 2019, Mutharika stunned DPP politburo and enthusiasts when he picked little-known Chimulirenji, then Ntcheu North East legislator, at a Ginnery Corner roundabout in Blantyre just minutes before officially presenting his nomination papers to the electoral body.

But Chimulirenji this time around was spotted on the road coming from Lilongwe to Blantyre on Thursday to attend the nomination exercise.

He remains a royal and influential member of the Mutharika government as Minister of Disaster Management.

However, Atupele had been in Blantyre for two days and on Wednesday was in Thyolo distributing social cushions and coronavirus protective equipment with Minister of Gender Mary Navicha.

There are strong indications from both DPP and UDF camps that it will be APM and AA ticket.

From the DPP officials that Nyasa Times has spoken to, it seems APM’s choice of Atupele has support within their ranks considering their electoral alliance in place.

But DPP spokesman Nicholous Dausi could not confirm the running mate choice, saying “I do not want to pre-empt the announcement by the President.”

While UDF spokesman Ken Ndanga kept on being elusive on the matter and keep a tight lid.

“The torchbearer for DPP-UDF alliance is Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and on running mate I will come back to you,” he said.

Speaking on Zodiak Broadcasting Station television live from the nomination centre in Blantyre on Thursday monring, Ndaga maintained that Mutharika will announce his running mate, saying “let us cross the bridge when we reach there.”

Political and governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali said from an accountability perspective, “citizens need to know the candidates in good time to make an informed choice.”

Mustafa Hussein, from the Department of Political and Administrative Studies at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi, says announcing at eleventh hour is a good political strategy.

Mutharika now he faces stiff competition from a united opposition front after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party sealed an electoral alliance  and has featured presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera with estranged country’s vice-president Saulos Chilima as his running mate on MCP ticket representing ‘Tonse Alliance’ of nine parties.

On February 3 2020, a five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court nullified Mutharika’s May 21 2019 victory in the first case where results of a presidential election were subjected to a full trial.

However, the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal is set to rule on Friday on whether to proceed with the polls as determined by the lower court or not.

21
Kandulu
Guest
Kandulu

It is MCP vs UDF.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Pachalo
Guest
Pachalo

Atcheya woye!! Mulhako has given back the party to UDF! Just watch this space….if Atupele ever becomes VP Atcheya will make sure mwana wake adazkhale President and Mulhako will see nyekhwe! Bakili is still angry and bvuto la a Malawi ndikusachedwa to forget! For DPP you are damned both ways…you win Atupele will be your next President after APM and you lose…nyekhwe plus plus!

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Flamingo
Guest
Flamingo

DPP is a national party not party of ahlomwe

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
K.kagalu.
Guest
K.kagalu.

Atamaliza kulimila Khasu, analibweza Kwa eni ake.Tube chopopa yekha Tcheya aphwetsanso yekha. Sis!!!!!!

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
rodgers mwale
Guest
rodgers mwale

Nde wina mkumasangalala kuti tiwina. sukudziwa kut UDF ikufuna kukulandaniso mphavu?? A DAUS polani moto mudzafera pa unduna pompo

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
The Judge
Guest
The Judge

I’m here to read comments from the Cadets and see how they support their Chinkhoswe.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Malawi belong to the citizens
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens

Mbava zokha zokha, amalawi sitingakhalire kulamulira ndi Mabanja awiriwa, vision less leaders.Atupele wants upresident at all costs.The end of your nkhaza kumalawi is just around the corner, BLESSED IS DAY MALAWIANS VOTES FOR A BETTER FUTURE.Time is up Peter Munthalika and Atupele Muluzi.Zipani zasaukitsa amalawi ndi zimenezi, DPP and UDF + old MEC commissioners, paulendo waku retirement soon.God bless Malawi.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Kandulu
Guest
Kandulu

I am happy finally DPP has surrendered to UDF. For me it doesn’t matter who wins. I am just too happy that DPP has been cornered. No where to run. Stolen things never last. APM gives DPP back to the young Muluzi.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Flamingo
Guest
Flamingo

Equally MCP has realised on its own cant win national vote

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Mtete
Guest
Mtete

The Nation’s welfare is paramount

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
alpha
Guest
alpha

kuvomereza kuti dpp yagwatu eti?…

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Abdul razack
Guest
Abdul razack

GAME YAGONA THIS IS A BRILLIANT COMBINATION AND WITH SADIK MIA OUT OF RACE ATUPELE WILL BRING ALL MUSLIM VOTES FROM NSANJE TO CHITIPA , MCHINJJI TO NKHOTAKOTA TO THE EASTERN REGION THEN I CONGRATULATE PETER MUNTHALIKA IN ADVANCE.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
M'Malawi
Guest
M'Malawi

Go back to your statistics – there are very few Muslims in the centre and south. Only Mangochi and Machinga have high population of Muslims. So it is pointless to say Muslims from Nsanje to Chitipa because their population is low in the other districts.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Zawela
Guest
Zawela

Are you sure? I thought eastern region is already dpp?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
The Sniper.
Guest
The Sniper.

Allah wakubalu! My friend you are cheating yourself, which Moslems are you talking about? If you want to talk about Religion and politics then you will be surprised. Atupele area was already butchered, what new is it coming? By registering minors?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Manjawila E A
Guest
Manjawila E A

Zachipembedzo zisakhudzane ndi ndale . If we have no facts to comment lets shut up our mouths. Malawi is for everyone be it a muslim or a christian, lomwe, ,ngoni, tumbuka, chewa just to mention a few, we belong to this nation

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
No added value
Guest
No added value

What added value will Atupele bring since Mutharika already “won” the eastern region in 2019?

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
chataika
Guest
chataika

Atupele will bring votes. Last time his supporters wanted this pair so if some were dissapointed not to cast vote now they will join bcoz they know atupele will be in second highest office of the land.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Zawela
Guest
Zawela

I thought eastern region is already dpp

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Mzondi
Guest
Mzondi

Mutharika and atupele are naturally fit to pair. Apm wants someone whom he can send and groom and muluzi seems he is just very happy to learn, young muluzi is not rushing for the presidency

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
J Kalulu
Guest
J Kalulu

When you say he is not rushing; Why did he contest last year? kkkkkkkkk!

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
