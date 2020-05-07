Mutharika’s game-changer unveils Atupele as running mate: Malawi fresh elections
President Peter Mutharika of governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has unveiled moderate young politician Atupele Muluzi as his running mate in the fresh presidential election.
Mutharka arrived at presidential nomination papers at Soche International Conference Centre at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre with Atupele, the president of United Democratic Front (UDF) waving at enthusiastic crowds.
The public mood was joyful as the two arrived.
It emerged from the sitting plan inside the hall, Atupele was the one sitting next to Presiddent Mutharika indicating that the President has picked the youthful politician as his runningmate.
And when he was invited to the podium to make his candidature speech, Mutharika unveiled Atupele as his runningmate.
DPP and UDF are in an electoral alliance.
There were precautionary measures of social distancing which have seen numbers drastically reduced.
The DPP torch bearer was the last presidential candidate to present his papers. The presentation of nomination papers by presidential candidates began Wednesday with opposition grand alliance candidate Lazarus Chakwera and his runningmate Saulos Chilima the current vice-president presenting their papers on the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket.
Two families that have brought my beloved country to its knees, Two names that have brought unspeakable poverty, suffering and shame to Malawi
Chinkhoswe cha nyumba chayenda bwanji??,
Kwatha zoti Mabanja omwe abera amalawi kwadzaka zochuluka apitiliza kuwononga Chuma chaboma kwatha, Ngati Atupele anamukana kale anthu aku constituency kwache Kut alibe nzeru zotukulira dera lawo kulibwanji dziko. Freedom is coming on 2 July 2020.Mukapume bwino baba Peter Munthalika.Mudzatengeso ma cadets anu akupha anthuwa,mudzamangidwatu mukapandakusamala ndi macadet anu.
The biggest spectator in this game are people from the North. Wa na Mpota ku masapotatu nthawi yanu sidzakwananso. If Livingstonia Synod was wise enough it would have asked the Northerners to boycott this election
This is a great move but lots of work ahead to change the mathematical disadvantage in favor of MCP-UTM-PP et al alliance. It is doable but will require a lot of work form APM team. One big thing going for him, if he can show it, it the management of Covid-19. This pandemy is yet to show its true color in Malawi as experts expect the pick to be here in 3-4 months. Therefore, by July 2 we will be right in the middle of the exponential zone where cases and (sadly) deaths will be multiplying rapidly. This will be… Read more »
So the presidency in Malawi is meant for Muluzi and Mutharika families??
Perfect
Mutharika looks tired and uninterested, what a shame to leave the stage like this with no respect and no legacy. The man couldn’t even bring himself to show some concern about the children and mother who have died after being petrol bombed by his thugs in Lilongwe? A disgrace.
Game changer my ass…….time for dynasties is over and this is it, DPP & UDF you are finished.
Olo dyeralo mpaka zaka 25 mabanja awiri wokha alamulire Malawi in a country of 18 million people? Ndi manyazi womwe muli nawo, anthu anzeru ndiinu nokha mdziko muno?
Well, let me be straight with you, pokhapokha muchite kubela koma vote yanga ndi ya banja langa forget it…..period.
Two families that have tortured poor malawians. God save Malawi.