Mutharika justifies choice of Atupele: ‘He understands running government comes with responsibility’
President Peter Mutharika on Thursday justified his choice of Minister of Energy Atupele Muluzi to be his runningmate in the fresh presidential elections, saying he understands that running government comes with responsibility.
Mutharika of governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said this after presentation of presidential nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) at Soche International Conference Centre at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre.
“I want a person I can work with to unite and build this country,” said Mutharika about Atupele, the United Democratic Front (UDF) president.
DPP and UDF are in an electoral alliance.
“Honourable Muluzi understands that leadership comes with awesome responsibilities. He has shown resilience and commitment, humility and willingness to work.
“He is determined to continue to support my legacy of investing in education, infrastructure development,” said President Mutharika.
Earlier, MEC chief elections officer Sam Alfandika indicated that there were 13 nomination papers collected. However, only three have submitted.
The DPP torch bearer was the last presidential candidate to present his papers. The presentation of nomination papers by presidential candidates began Wednesday with opposition grand alliance candidate Lazarus Chakwera and his runningmate Saulos Chilima the current vice-president presenting their papers on the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket.
Now time for chipasupasu!
Za ziii! a total joke of an alliance
Chipani akuchipereka kwa eniwake.
It is very wrong to attribute the choice of Atupele Muluzi as running mate to the need to unite and build Malawi rather the motivation is to unite Southern Region Votes and continue to build the Muluzi/Muthalika political dynasty.
Let the battle begin We wish you all the Contenders, the best. But let it be known that this wish comes with a Prayer and a Plea to our Merciful and Compassionate God that David should become the real Leader and Ruler of our beautiful and peaceful Malawi; not Saul. For Saul type of Leadership we come against it in the Blessed and Precious Name of our Lord,Jesus Christ, Amen and Amen!
He said the same thing about a Dzonzi…… kikikikikikikikikik
Game yatha…basi sin’dyeka wasala pang’ono kudyeka amayetsa bakili ndi wocheza.
zina kambu ma cadets malubwelubwe onse aja amvekere ayi chilima mavoti 1 million okha, izi ndi iznanga lero mwati atupele akubwereserani chani abale ndi akwao omwe olo kumuvotera u mp….ndiye lero akukutengerani ma vote madengumadengu achokera nao kwani ?.hedeeeeee! this dziko la Mulungu abale…….ndekha wamantha
This picture is very depressing to look at
They look very sad, like they were forced to be there