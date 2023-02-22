Chimwendo Banda, Hara tells parliament to delete Nankhumwa’s Sona response from Parliamentary records

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda and Government Chief Whip, Jacob Hara have asked Parliament to delete Leader of the Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa’s response to the State of the Nation Address from Parliamentary records.

The legislators’ sentiments come after Nankhumwa’s response to the SONA on Monday didn’t go well with Members of Parliament from the government side in Parliament.

Business in the House turned hot when Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara allowed Leader of the Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa to comment on the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera last Friday.

However, Nankhumwa said he was not satisfied with how the government is addressing some of the challenges the country is facing now.

He argued that government requires to put much emphasis on dealing with health-related challenges such as cholera to show its commitment to helping Malawians.

However, Chimwendo Banda and Hara stood and asked the Speaker to rule that the whole response of the Leader of the Opposition be deleted from the House’s records, arguing whatever Nankhumwa said, lacked basis and merit.

The Speaker guided that the Leader of the Opposition’s response will be scrutinized and will guide the House on the way forward in due course. – MBC Online Services.