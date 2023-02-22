Parliament ejects Dausi from Chamber for misconduct

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Aisha Adams on Tuesday ejected from the House Mwanza Central legislator Nicholas Dausi. This follows a heated debate in the Chamber on Tuesday on what the government was doing to support the people who are affected by hunger. Adams asked Dausi on several occasions to wait for Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale to first respond on given questions which he disobeyed. Adams was then forced to effect marching orders under standing order 105. Dausi will return in the chamber tomorrow Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara on suspended four Members of Parliament for what she described as gross misconduct they displayed while President Dr Lazarus Chakwera was delivering the State of the Nation Address last Friday.

In her communication towards the end of Parliament business on Monday, she suspended Member of Parliament for Mulanje South East, Naomi Kilekwa.

Kilekwa has been suspended for 14 days with all allowances forfeited. While legislators for Mangochi Central, Victoria Kingstone, Neno North, Thoko Tembo, and Thyolo Thava, Mary Navitcha, have been suspended for 2 days each with all allowances for the two days forfeited.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Mulanje Bale, Victor Musowa, has been given a verbal warning for his role in the Friday fracas.- MBC Online Services.

