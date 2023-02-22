Malawi January 2023 inflation rate up to 26%

February 22, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
January inflation rose by 0.5% points to 25.9 %  according to latest National Statistical Office (NSO) figures.

Governor Dr Wilson Banda: failing to tame inflation rise
According to NSO, the year on year inflation rate for January 2023 stands at 25.9 %, an increase from the 25.4 % in December.
Food and Non-Food Inflation rates are at 30.5% and 20.4 %, respectively.
The rate which had been rising for twelve consecutive months until early in fourth quarter slowed in the past two months in response to declining global inflation.
However, the Catholic University based economist Hopkins Kawaye forecasted this spiral –attributing it to domestic lean period induced high prices.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Parliament ejects Dausi from Chamber for misconduct

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Aisha Adams on Tuesday ejected from the House Mwanza Central legislator Nicholas Dausi. This follows a...

Close