FAM tips affiliates on sponsorship grants

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has tipped its affiliates on the sponsorship it announced to give them, saying they will have to outline their programmes.

This was disclosed when FAM unbundled the special sponsorship grants to the Super League and three regional associations.

FAM Vice-President Justice Jabbar Alide said on Monday during a press conference that they need to come up with guidelines to access the funds.

Said Justice Alide: “Just like FAM undergoes a comply and access process to secure funding from FIFA, the member associations will be required to comply with the FAM Regulations on Financial Support to access their allocations.

“Member associations will be required to initiate the funding application process by fulfilling several conditions. The principle to underline that this is not free money that should be used willy-nilly. For this financial support to make great impact, there is need for continued oversight to ensure that all funds are used responsibly and more reason why FAM came up with a well-design governance system to guide the access, use and accountability of these resources.

“I am, therefore, calling upon our Mas [member associations] to do thorough work in the application and reconciliation of the funds to maximise the utilisation of their allocations.”

At its third meeting of 2022 last December, the FAM executive committee approved the allocation of special sponsorship grants of K100 million to the Super League and K25 million each for the Southern, Central and Northern Football Associations.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday when he presented the Task Force Blue Print on FAM Financial Support and Grants, Alide said 80 percent of the Super League grant should go towards Clubs Financial Assistance with the other 20 percent will cater for Super League of Malawi professionalisation and the league’s operations.

Sulom will get K20 million for professionalisation of the league by, among other things, setting up a secretariat and employing a CEO and finance personnel.

For Regional associations, the K25 million will be broken down into four expenditure lines with the association getting K10 million for professionalisation to set up secretariats.

Regional Premier Division League champions will get K5 million starter pack as they prepare for new life in the Super League. The remaining 10 million will be shared between the regional leagues’ operations and purchase of football equipment.

The Task Force also highlighted the financial support that FAM will continue to give to member associations K10 million annual subvention each for technical development programmes.

According to Alide, the funds will be disbursed to member Associations in two instalments, between February and June upon fulfilment of pre-access requirements and between July and December upon fulfilment of the set conditions.

Among the conditions to be fulfilled by affiliates when applying for funding are submissions of a proof of a current bank account held in the name of the MA with designated signature arrangements of chairperson, treasurer and general secretary at minimum.

Application form signed by two members (chairman and general Secretary/treasurer) clearly detailing usage of funds and the value add to the development the game of football in Malawi, signed minutes of executive meeting detailing agreed usage of funds, list of members of the member associations and proof that the Member association and its membership have fully implemented FAM mandatory football management online platforms.

Alide said the financial support as per the new budget approach will be managed on comply and access basis.

