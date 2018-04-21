China gives Malawi drones to track down poachers

China has given Malawi two drones to crack down poachers blamed for the dwindling wildlife in the country.

The Chinese ambassador to Malawi handed over the drones to the minister of Energy and Environmental on Friday.

The ambassador said China has managed to control and stop poaching because of the use of drones.

“This is the technology that has helped us in the monitoring of our wildlife, this well help Malawi in dealing with poaching,” said the ambassador.

Malawi has just imported from South Africa 500 elephants and other big five animals from South Africa to stock up its dwindling tourism attraction animals.

Prince Harry came to Malawi last year to grace the relocation of the animals to Liwonde National Park and Nkhotakota Game Reserve.

Minister of Energy and Environment Aggresy Massi was all praises for China for the drones, describing China as a friend in need who is a friend indeed.

He however asked Malawians to refrain from damaging the wildlife and encroaching protected places, saying these are places that bring in the much needed forex in the country which the government uses for social services for its people.

