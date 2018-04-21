Police arrest terrorizing thugs in Lilongwe

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested seven suspected thugs that have been terrorizing Lilongwe and looking for eight more after they stormed a plastic bag making factory at Kanengo and hacked watchmen and Indian workers.

Kanengo police spokesperson Labani Makalani confirmed the arrest of the seven but refused to give their details, saying that would jeopardize the search for the remaining suspected thugs.

“They went to the factory last weekend and tied three watchmen who were there. They then took four Malawian of Indian extraction to show them where the money was. When they resisted, they hacked them. The Indians gave in and showed them the cash chest where the thieves took all the money,” said Makalani.

He however could not say how much was stolen.

Makalani said apart from the money, the suspected thugs also stole personal items of the Indians including mobile phones and laptops.

The Kanengo police publicist said the Indians did not sustain life threatening injuries during the hacking and were treated as outpatients at hospital.

