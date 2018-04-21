Technical errors derail Chanthunya’s bail bid , hearing set for  April 30

April 21, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

The High Court in Zomba has ruled that the hearing of bail application for murder suspect Masozi Chamthunya, a businessman suspected of killing his girl friend in 2010, should be heard on April 30.

Chanthunya: Wants to be released on bail

The hearing was deferred on Thursday after the state observed that documents filed by the defense counsel for the bail application bore different signatures.

State lawyer Pilirani Masanjala noted that the documents sent to the state and the court had different signatures and asked Judge Redson Kapindu to rule on whether the bail application case could continue in view of the technical errors.

Masanjala said the defense was supposed to present identical documents to both the court and the state.

Judge Redson Kapindu then said he had to look at the technical application by the state.

Jeremiah, Prophet of Doom
Guest
Jeremiah, Prophet of Doom

Our own son, Pilirani, keep doing the good work. This is a good trend in your long journey as a lawyer. This is also a good beginning. Keep showing them how good work must be done. There must be a difference in the way Babylonian sorcerers and Daniels conduct themselves in business. He who walks by the knees has never ever stumbled.

2 hours ago

