Escom concedes to Malawi parliament gensets hire was a goof

Escom is said to have told the parliament committee on Budget and Finance that the government decision to hire power generators to boostpower in the country has not yielded the intended purpose.

Budget and Finance Committee of parliament met Escom officials in a closed door meeting on Friday at parliament building in Lilongwe.

No reasons were given why the media was barred from covering the meeting when all other meetings are open to the media although an official from the committee said Escom asked that the meeting be held in camera.

Budget and Finance Committee vice chairman John Chikalimba said Escom officials have conceded that the hiring of the power generators from South Africa has not solved the power problems the country is facing.

“They told us that the power problems might be addressed in four months’ time after the interconnection agreement with Zambia as well as the anticipated 70 megawatts power from the solar. But give them the benefit of the doubt,” he said.

Chikalimba said the committee is expected to meet Escom officials again after three months to asses the situation.

Regular power cuts have severely paralysed the economic situation of the country.

