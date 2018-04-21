Escom concedes to Malawi parliament gensets hire was a goof

April 21, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 12 Comments

Escom is said to have told the parliament committee on Budget and Finance that the government decision to hire power generators to boostpower in the country has not yielded the intended purpose.

ESCOM gensets Commissioned in Blantyre

Budget and Finance Committee of parliament met Escom officials in a closed door meeting on Friday at parliament building in Lilongwe.

No reasons were given why the media was barred from covering the meeting when all other meetings are open to the media although an official from the committee said Escom asked that the meeting be held in camera.

Budget and Finance Committee vice chairman John Chikalimba said Escom officials have conceded that the hiring of the power generators from South Africa has not solved the power problems the country is facing.

“They told us that the power problems might be addressed in four months’ time after the interconnection agreement with Zambia as well as the anticipated 70 megawatts power from the solar. But give them the benefit of the doubt,” he said.

Chikalimba said the committee is expected to meet Escom officials again after three months to asses the situation.

Regular power cuts have severely paralysed the economic situation of the country.

12 Comments on "Escom concedes to Malawi parliament gensets hire was a goof"

avatar
    


mchisala
Guest
mchisala

This was a means to an end–to convert tax-payers money into personal money through a bogus procurement. We should not be surprised by the results or indeed expect different results!!!

39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
Gwemula
Guest
Gwemula

Sizimenezo mmadziwa kuti sizingakuthandizeni komapoti zinalizoti mudya nao basi tigule mpaka a Pitala Mutharika kuzaonekera pa mitini akuti surprise visit za zii kunali kudzakambirana zoti iwo zawo apeze 45% kuti asainire chekecho apo bii zichedwa kkkk kalanga malawi ineeee tsopano if it was a goof are you gonna return the genes and ask for a refund?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Ine
Guest
Ine

Generator gate.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Chifundo Hauya
Guest
Chifundo Hauya

In the near future, we will treat corruption people the same as murders…….and they have to punished by death.I am starting facebook page where i want to promote people like Chilima and Atupele to take this country next year.I think we the Malawi deserve more more better than these dogs.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
kaka ni dada
Guest
kaka ni dada

Mbava za DPP zimenezo, Chakwera adanena kuti padalowa katangale pogula generators. Mbavazi zimadziwa ndithu kuti ma generators sadzagwira ntchito, cholinga chinali kusolola basi.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jeremiah, Prophet of Doom
Guest
Jeremiah, Prophet of Doom
The decision to hire the generators was made by the politicians. It was not Escom's professional decision. Apart from the fact that this decision has not yielded any meaning results, get it from me, it is draining Escom's resources. The initial agreement was that the Generators will be running for 6 hours a day to feed power into the main grid. But at the moment, they run for over 14 hours and yet it is not noticeable. Escom is paying Aggreko millions of kwachas which cannot be recovered through the bills Escom collect from us consumers. Escom is running as…
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Bless
Guest
Bless

come as no surprise at all…we knew from the outset this would fail miserably

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Chimms
Guest
Chimms

Pa Malawi

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Central
Guest
Central

Nanga mumakana chani muja tinkanena kuti za ma gensets ndi zofoooila? Pano mwapeza ndalama mumafuna kutulutsanzo ndiye kumati ngong'onyong'onyong'o…………………………………….!! Khalidwe lanu la kuba ndi kusamva ndi lonunkha komanso lomvetsa chisoni……………………..!!

Santana waona boma lakooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mughira
Guest
Mughira

Evelyn Mwapasa has been vindicated. Parlament and govt please reinstate her

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

