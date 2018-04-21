Escom is said to have told the parliament committee on Budget and Finance that the government decision to hire power generators to boostpower in the country has not yielded the intended purpose.
Budget and Finance Committee of parliament met Escom officials in a closed door meeting on Friday at parliament building in Lilongwe.
No reasons were given why the media was barred from covering the meeting when all other meetings are open to the media although an official from the committee said Escom asked that the meeting be held in camera.
Budget and Finance Committee vice chairman John Chikalimba said Escom officials have conceded that the hiring of the power generators from South Africa has not solved the power problems the country is facing.
“They told us that the power problems might be addressed in four months’ time after the interconnection agreement with Zambia as well as the anticipated 70 megawatts power from the solar. But give them the benefit of the doubt,” he said.
Chikalimba said the committee is expected to meet Escom officials again after three months to asses the situation.
Regular power cuts have severely paralysed the economic situation of the country.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
12 Comments on "Escom concedes to Malawi parliament gensets hire was a goof"
This was a means to an end–to convert tax-payers money into personal money through a bogus procurement. We should not be surprised by the results or indeed expect different results!!!
Sizimenezo mmadziwa kuti sizingakuthandizeni komapoti zinalizoti mudya nao basi tigule mpaka a Pitala Mutharika kuzaonekera pa mitini akuti surprise visit za zii kunali kudzakambirana zoti iwo zawo apeze 45% kuti asainire chekecho apo bii zichedwa kkkk kalanga malawi ineeee tsopano if it was a goof are you gonna return the genes and ask for a refund?
Generator gate.
In the near future, we will treat corruption people the same as murders…….and they have to punished by death.I am starting facebook page where i want to promote people like Chilima and Atupele to take this country next year.I think we the Malawi deserve more more better than these dogs.
Mbava za DPP zimenezo, Chakwera adanena kuti padalowa katangale pogula generators. Mbavazi zimadziwa ndithu kuti ma generators sadzagwira ntchito, cholinga chinali kusolola basi.
come as no surprise at all…we knew from the outset this would fail miserably
Pa Malawi
Nanga mumakana chani muja tinkanena kuti za ma gensets ndi zofoooila? Pano mwapeza ndalama mumafuna kutulutsanzo ndiye kumati ngong’onyong’onyong’o…………………………………….!! Khalidwe lanu la kuba ndi kusamva ndi lonunkha komanso lomvetsa chisoni……………………..!!
Santana waona boma lakooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!
Evelyn Mwapasa has been vindicated. Parlament and govt please reinstate her