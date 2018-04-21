Faith Mussa cancels April 27  Mdidi wa Jehovah concert for demos, now April 28

Malawi’s first and only electronic one man band combining traditional and African vibes with modern sounds, Faith Mussa has postponed his Unplugged concert which was slated for April 27, this year due to the national wide demonstrations expected to be held the same day.

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the country have organised the demonstrations to protest against K4 billion which was given out to the 193 members of parliament (MPs) by government during the last sitting of mid-year national budget review session.

The CSOs assume that the money was used for MPs personal gain other than for the benefit of their constituents although government has dismissed the assertions, saying the funds were meant for development projects targeting Constituency Development Fund (CDF), Local Development Fund (LDF) and District Development Fund (DDF).

While apologizing to his fans for any inconvenience the postponement may have caused, the afro soul singer, songwriter and guitarist announced through social media that the concert has been shifted from April 27 to April 28, 2018 due to security concerns.

“Coincidentally, there are national wide demonstrations on April 27, which happens to be the same date the concert was supposed to be held so we don’t want to take chances,” said Mussa.

Mussa, however, maintained that the venue of the concert still remains Jacaranda Cultural Centre in Blantyre starting from 7:00 PM.

The concert is part of his Mdidi wa Jehovah tour in which he has performed in a number of colleges including the African Bible College and Malawi Assemblies of God University among others, courtesy of his four year old Mdidi Band.

