Chanco MCP Wing to host a leadership seminar Saturday: Kunkuyu, Lunguzi to make presentations

University of Malawi Chancellor College (Chanco) Malawi Congress Party (MCP) wing is on Saturday 21 April 2018 expected to host a Leadership seminar under the theme “Empowering Energy Leaders, Encouraging Aspiring Politicians and Promoting Active Citizenship”.

The symposium will also be part of a farewell award presentation of final year students.

Among other activities to take place include open discussions, panel discussions and presentations.

Among those to make presentations include Member of Parliament for Dedza East Juliana Lunguzi and former Cabinet Minister Moses Kunkuyu.

Kunkuyu whose presentation will centre much on ‘The Malawi we want’ described his invitation as an honour.

“It is an honour and a sign that people are eager to do poitics in a mature way and it confirms to me that people have been following what we [Through Transformation Alliance] have been doing” said Kunuyu on Friday.

He further advise Malawians mostly youths to actively participate in politics on the ground rather than making noise on social media.

“We need to engage more on the ground away from social media. Social media is a very important tool but needs to be complimented by action on the ground where we have alot of work if we are to transform this country” Kunkuyu said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :