‘Hold my hand; we educate girls’  initiative bails out Chikwawa needy students

One of the country’s renowned gospel musicians has established an initiative called ‘Hold my hands; we educate girls’ with a call to learners across the country to work extra hard if they are to achieve a better future.

Brenda Chombo Banda who is also a pastor with the Living Waters Church said Friday at Chikwawa Secondary School (CKSS) that her initiative was a response to God’s call for her to start it and educate girls in the country.

Banda, who also came with members of her team, gave out several motivational talks to the learners.

She said, “We actually came to motivate most of the learners in particular girls as well as encouraging them to work hard both in school and life. We want and it’s our vision as an initiative to reach out to most rural parts in the country because we know how girls struggle with education.”

The Pastor added that it was very important for learners to have role models closer to them because most people easily change their mindset when they learn how others made it in life.

“When we have people that we can look up to, those that went through several stages and managed to make it in life against all odds, we can enhance our courage by also wanting to be like them.

“The seeds that we can plant in others today will still be there for rest of their lives. And that is what we are planting in the lives of the young people today,” she said.

During the visit, five underprivileged girls got their second term fees covered equivalent to around K250, 000 for all of them as well as received parcels containing school related materials.

Chikwawa Secondary School Head Teacher, Flora Kaphamtengo commended Banda and her team for the initiative and visit to her school.

She said giving out motivational talks on top of bailing out some needy girl learners with school fees meant a great thing to the school as well as in lives of those supported.

“I can attest to the fact that most parents in homes prefer to teach their boy children unlike girls. You will realize that most girls here meet a lot of problems in accessing tuition fees and when we have such initiatives we really appreciate.

“Such initiatives if put across the country and in rural areas, many girls will get motivated, work hard in their areas and become role models,” Kaphamtengo stated.

