China gives Malawi K2.4 trillion for infrastructure development

China has given Malawi a K2.4 trillion grant for infrastructure development, with focus on developing and boosting the rail network in the country.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jacob Hara says the 2 billion Euros agreement is for the construction, electrification and signalling of a comprehensive rail network in Malawi.

Hara signed the agreement on behalf of Malawi government during a 3rd Road and Belt Forum in Beijing, China.

Hara said the project aligns with the vision of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera of restoring Malawi’s rail network to its former glory after decades of neglect.

The five-year project will be implemented in three phases, with the first one focusing on revamping the Nkaya – Bangula Route in Nsanje.

The second phase will connect Nkaya to Mchinji, passing through Salima and Kanengo in Lilongwe, while the third and final phase will connect Lilongwe to Mbeya, Tanzania through the Northern Region.

The project also encompasses the construction of modern train stations, inland ports, the supply of modern trains and the development of Malawi’s rail signaling, passenger communication, and ticketing systems.

The Minister said the project positions Malawi as a connection passage to Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo and it will significantly help the nation to cut cargo and passenger transport costs.

He added that the project is expected to expedite the realisation of the recently inaugurated Nacala Port Corridor and boost forex earning opportunities for Malawi.

During the event, China through the China Railway Signal and Communication Corporation (CRSCI) also signed agreements with over 300 countries across the world including Kenya, Guinea Conakry and South Africa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!