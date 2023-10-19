NAC presents MISA Malawi Red Ribbon Awards

National AIDS Commission (NAC) on Wednesday morning honoured its pledge to present two state-of-the-art HP laptops to winners of the 2023 MISA Malawi Red Ribbon Awards.

NAC presented one of the laptops to Zodiak Broadcasting Station’s Leah Malekano who emerged winner in the electronic category and Audrey Kapalamula, formerly of Times Group, who triumphed in the print category.

NAC Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Beatrice Matanje, said NAC was committed to supporting the media because the Commission realised how important they were in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

“We present such awards to aid effective and timely reporting of issues. These days technology is very important and we believe this laptop will aid you to effectively work and accurately report from anywhere,” said Dr. Matanje.

Malekano expressed delight on getting the laptop, saying it has motivated her to work even harder.

“This was my first time to send an entry for the MISA Malawi Awards and won. Being my first ever award makes me particularly happy,” said Malekano.

The 2023 MISA Malawi Awards were presented during a gala dinner and awards ceremony held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe on 6th May 2023.

