GJU project reduces SGBV, property grabbing cases in Lilongwe Townships

Cases of sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) and property grabbing are on the downward spiral in Traditional Authorities (T/As) Njewa, Malili, Kulamula and Chitukula in Lilongwe, thanks to an intervention by the Gender Justice Unit (GJU).

GJU is now implementing “Enhancing Women’s Capacity to Prevent and Respond to Gender-Based Violence (GBV)” Project in Chitipi at T/A Njerwa, Chigwirizano at T/A Malili, Mtandire and Lumbadzi at T/A Kulamula and T/A Chitukula, which are peri-urban areas in Lilongwe.

As such, over the past months, GJU has been conducting community sensitisation aimed to empower GBV victims and/or survivors with appropriate legal information and assistance through use of the law as a tool for gender equality and social justice.

The major goal of the activity is to address the GBV knowledge and response gaps by providing legal information and assistance to all community members.

On Tuesday afternoon, GJU conducted an awareness rally at Njewa Group in the outskirts of Lilongwe City where villagers braved rains to partake in the messages on the evils of SGBV and property in the society.

Speaking at the event, Village Head (VH) Njewa disclosed that her area is registering a steady decline in cases of property grabbing and SGBV.

She, however, appealed to the organization to intensify awareness campaign, stressing that not all her subjected had changed their bad behavior.

“The war is not yet over until everyone has changed. We want everyone to fully embrace gender equality and live by it,” she said.

At the same event, a Civic Education Officer at the Malawi Law Commission, Grace John Pilivita, sensitized the people on gender-related laws such Marriage, Divorce and Family Relations Act; Deceased Estates (Wills, Inheritance, and Protection) Act; Prevention of Domestic Violence Act and Child Care, Protection and Justice Act among others.

GJU is a non-governmental organization that utilizes legal empowerment as one of the most powerful catalysts of gender equality and social justice.

The Unit utilizes the law as a tool for gender equality and social justice through; strategic litigation, legal research, mobilization through strategic partnerships, and strengthening access to justice through pro bono legal representation, research, and advocacy.

The organization is building on the lessons from the previous project phase.

