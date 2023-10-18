MACRA says Malawi Space Agency is game-changer in communication sector

Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has described the Malawi Space Agency as a game-changer in the communication sector.

Speaking in Lilongwe this week, Malawi Space Agency Taskforce Chairperson, Thandie Chisala Mbvundula, said the agency will increase usage of resources and space technologies in various sectors, including climate and weather monitoring to access to health care and education, water management, efficiency in transportation and agriculture.

She said this space conference aligns perfectly with Malawi’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by Malawi in 2015.

“These global objectives aim to eradicate poverty, protect our planet, and ensure prosperity for all by 2030. Our own Malawi’s 2063 Agenda, envisions a youth-centric, self reliant Malawi driven by industrialization, and a key avenue to achieve these goals is through the strategic use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), innovation and advancement in space technology to further enhance our digitalization programme,” Mbvundula said.

On her part, Director of Finance at MACRA, Mphatso Phiri, said MACRA envisages a digitally transformed nation through effective regulation, research and innovation.

“One key issue that will see the realization of this goal is the establishment of the Malawi Space Agency and the exploration of space resources. This can help a country to optimize the space industry by among others harnessing the potential benefits of space science and technology in addressing social-economic opportunities and challenges, ensuring access to space data by strengthening space missions and adopting good governance and best practices,” Phiri said.

The conference has seen participation of various euro space engineers from across the globe presenting on topics spanning from trends in satellite communication, applications and major benefits of space services for Malawi needs sectors like Agriculture, Mining as well as disaster management using available space data.

The conference will be held from 18th-20 October, 2023 under the theme: “Space Applications for Sustained Development”.

