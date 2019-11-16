China hand over 500 villages satellite TV project to Malawi

The Chinese government has handed over 500 villages satellite TV project to Malawi which has seen the country receiving 500 sets of slar digital TV integrated with decoders, 1000 sets of solar projector TV system and 10000 sets of digital decoders.

The program is under the “access to satellite TV for 10000 African Villages” project which was announced at Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in South Africa in 2015.

Speaking during the hand over ceremony at Nankhwali Primary School, TA Nankumba in Mangochi, People’s Republic of China Charge D Affairs Wang Xiusheng said the project will help local people to improve the access to information and the colourful world.

“This is a happiness project that brings benefits directly to Malawian people. Happiness of the two people is the common orientation of the governments of China and Malawi, as well as the common pursuit of our bilateral cooperation.

“This will help Malawians enjoy the diversified cultural life and satisfy the spiritual needs, thu improving the happiness index,” he said.

He added that the project is also a concrete reflection of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

“China and Malawi are good friends, good brothers and good partnered. Since the establishment of our diplomatic ties, the two countries have witnessed rapidly growing and continuously deepened bilateral cooperation, which brings tangible benefits to Malawians.

“Our relationship has entered a new era of rapid and comprehensive development. Out two governments will continue to broaden and enrich our cooperation by creating favourable conditions for our cooperation in production capacity, human resource development, infrastructure and agriculture among others.

“We will constantly improve the quality and efficiency of China-Malawi cooperation and promote it’s transformation and upgrading,” said Xiusheng.

Taking his turn, Minister of Information, Civic education and communications technology Mark Botoman said the project bring about enormous benefits such as educational tools to school learners, cultural and news programs and all other channels that are there.

“People will be able to watch not only what is happening in Malawi but also outised the world,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :