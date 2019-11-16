Daughters of Nyasa in UK fundraiser for projects in Malawi: Dinner and dance in Coventry

Daughters of Nyasa Coventry and Rugby (DON), a non-profit making organisation comprised of Malawian ladies based in the West Midlands in the United Kingdom will on Saturday November 23 hold a dinner and dance charity event to raise funds for projects in Malawi.

Previously, the grouping also held a similar event to raise funds for Namulenga Clinic in Chiradzulu.

This year’s event will take place at The Royal Court Hotel Coventry from 6pm till 2am. Cost per ticket is £40 single and £70 couples.

“There will be plenty of time to network before the 3 course Christmas dinner is served,” said group’s leader Mtisunge Katimba.

She said Daughters of Nyasa was born out of a desire to making a difference in their community and Malawi.

“We are supporting an orphan in Malawi, and we also want to embark on other charity work that can benefit those in need back home” explained Katimba.

“We are therefore appealing to everyone- Africans and non-Africans – to take this as their opportunity to give while having fun.”

There will be a cocktail of drinks as guests arrive on a red carpet. Justin Malewezi of Okongola fame will be the photographer of the day.

“Guests will be seated by 7:30pm, ready for dinner at 7:45pm. It is important that quests arrive on time,” she added.

There will be raffles and auctions, with the chance to win hampers consisting of food from Malawi.

Top DJ, Forbes Jahonie, (popularly known as DJ Forbes) will entertain the quests throughout the night. Guest artists include live band Liwu, from Manchester and DJ Peter Guga.

The event is open to adults. Young people over 15 years of age can attend in company of their parents.

