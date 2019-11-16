Bushiri interview dominates Malawi newspapers: ‘I was born to serve and that’s my calling’

South Africa-based leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has revealed that his calling as a man of God is centered on serving people and creating a world where love reigns supreme.

The ECG leader said this in exclusive separate interviews he gave to Malawi’s two main weekend newspapers, Weekend Nation and Malawi News.

The two weeklies engaged Bushiri to expound on his Monday last week televised address where he offered to source maize to restock Admarc as part of stabilizing maize prices which are, currently, exorbitantly high.

Asked what he would do if government rejects the offer, Bushiri said he will just move on with the plan to supply to the market at reasonable prices which will be guided by government released price band of MK230-50.

“As I said my aim is to help disadvantaged Malawians who are the victims of these high prices. I believe I have a right to serve the people of Malawi of whom some of them are my own mothers, fathers, daughters and sons. I was born to serve and that’s my calling,” he said.

Bushiri—who is expected in Malawi this December for the free maize distribution exercise—also explained why he had to use the media to lay across the message.

“This is a matter of public interest and as such is best communicated to the masses concerned through the use of public platforms,” he said.

The ECG leader also took the opportunity to quash perceptions of some people who politicize his benevolence.

“The fact remains that food security issues are issues of my concern as a Leader in my own space and as a patriotic Malawian as well as a Proud African philanthropist. We need to resist from confusing or twisting politics and matters of national interest,” he said.

He, then, assured Malawians that he will not keep silent but continue to voice out on issues that are of national interest.

“The current issue is purely a matter that every person with a clear conscious should speak out on and it should be a concern to all Malawians and all stakeholders.

“The ripple effects are huge in the immediate to long-term period if the pattern of holding the main staple food for the disadvantaged Malawians is left unchallenged.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :