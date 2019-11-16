Businessman Ferreira donates K2m to St. John Ambulance Malawi: SF International corporate social responsbility

In its pursuit of saving lives in the communities of Malawi, Shiraz Ferreira of SF International has donated K2million to St John Malawi Ambulance, a voluntary organisation which provides first aid training and assistance to the public as well as transferring skills to communities as a first response to accidents and injuries.

Presenting the cheque on behalf of Ferreira, SF International’s Director of Finance Lewis Kalolokesya said they thought it wise to assist the organization as one way of promoting primary health care and health education to all regardless of race, religion political, beliefs, age gender, HIV status or disability.

Receiving the donation, St John Hospital National Coordinator Vincent Tholo hailed Ferreira for the donation saying it will help them to achieve its mission of becoming a leading organisation in transferring skills and knowledge to communities throughout Malawi in prevention of injuries, diseases and promotion of good health.

“We commend Mr. Ferreira for such timely and kind support. We urge other well-wishers to emulate the same. We are a non-profit organization with a dedicated team of volunteers working hard to deliver first aid and healthcare service to vulnerable members of the communities in Blantyre and Lilongwe.

“Our projects include Primary Health Care, Home Based Care (HBC) projects, and First aid services. We are also taking a leading role in saving the lives of mothers and babies,” he said.

He said many Malawian know St John Ambulance as a first aid service provider but it is ahead of that. St John offers a wide range of services to promote the well being of mothers and children through health education, growth monitoring, screening, immunisation of under five children and encouraging referrals.

“Our partners include the Ministry of Health, religious organizations, St John Scotland and traditional leaders,” he said.

St John Malawi was originally established in 1957 in the then Nyasaland (Malawi). It is a non-profit NGO registered in 2000 under the Trustees Incorporation Act 1976 of the Laws of Malawi.

