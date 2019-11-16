Ngwenyama romance: Inkosi Gomani in Dubai for honeymoon

Newly wed Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for honey moon with his wife just a week after tying a knot.

The chief has posted pictures of him and his wife, 23-year-old South African Rishaladza Khanyitsa in what seems to be an endless desert.

The honeymoon has not caused a stir but what has caused the storm is the decision by the vice-president Everton Chimulirenji to use public money allocated to his office to fund the expenses for the newly wedded couple in Dubai.

Chimulirenji hails from Ntcheu, the home district of the chief.

This week, Chimulirenji’s office had to seek an extra K100 million from the accountant general to fund essential services of his office which include disasters after his allocation, according to sources, was used to fund the Dubai trip.

Rights activist Charles Kajoloweka said there was need for the veep office to observe austerity measures in the light of economic turbulence coupled with high food prices.

