Livimbo not sold, Minister concedes land encroached by Ahmed: Mutharika orders probe

President Peter Mutharika has ordered Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, to probe reports that Livimbo Secondary and Primary Schools’ land has been sold by parallel ‘Lands Office’ as minister responsible Symon Vuwa Kaunda on Saturday insisted that government did not sell the school.

“The President is concerned and has directed the ministry to go and dig the official position in the ministry,” said Kaunda.

He, however, said there is no information that the school has been sold.

“Nobody should come here in the name that they have bought the school. If they have documents, those documents are fake and Parents Teachers Association (PTA) should apprehend those people,” he said.

However, the minister admitted the school premises have been encroached by two Malawians of Asian origin Choonara and Nurmahomed Ahmed and that government will take necessary action.

It was second visit to Livimbo by the minister this week alone to follow up on the reports.

He said according to the 1971 Lands ministry map, the school has been encroached by six metres.

“The plot has really been encroached, six metres of it is where those warehouses are standing, this is illegal and we will take action,” he said.

” This government will not tolerate or condone encroachment and proper measures are been taken to deal with this tendency” warned the Minister.

Also present at the event was the Education Division Manager for the city whom the Minister gave assurance of the protection of the land.

Parliament’s Legal Affairs and Education committees visited the school on Friday.

Prior to the saga, authorities from Lilongwe City Council issued a stop order to Ahmed which he ignored.

The Livimbo saga follows a syndicate that the Lands Ministry busted some few weeks ago where parallel lands office is being run in issuing of fake documents for plost. Seven suspects were arrested in connection with the dubious ‘Lands Office’.

