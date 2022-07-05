Chinese community build K32m Police Unit in Blantyre

Chinese community has built Chigodi Police Unit in Kachere Township, Blantyre to the tune of K32 million as part of their corporate social responsibility.

The Chinese community, comprising the businesspersons, handed over the facility to Limbe Police Station under the South West Region on Monday.

Speaking during the handover of the unit, the Chinese community vice-chairperson Yanwu Shen said the unit would help to improve security in the area for the past 20 years.

He also appealed to the Police to work hand in hand with the the community in the fight against crime.

“If you want to go fast, go alone but if you want to go far let’s go together,” he said.

The unit’s executive committee chairperson Musa Lambart also commended the Chinese community for building the facility, saying others should emulate the gesture.

Police South West Region commissioner Richard Luhanga commended the Chinese community for building the facility.

“I would like to thank the Chinese community for constructing Chigodi Police Unit with K32 million. I would like to advise the police officers who will be assigned to work at the formation to work with members of the community if the fight against crime is to be won,” he said.

Luhanga also appealed to the police officers to be professional and desist from fraudulent acts in the course of their work.

Limbe Police Station officer-in charge Deputy Commissioner Gladson Chipumphula thanked the community for the police unit, but appealed to the community against the tendency of torching police facilities, saying it is not a solution to solve their grievances.

Traditional Authority Machinjiri, who also attended the event said the facility would help to fight against crimes in the area which has been on the rise.

