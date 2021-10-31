Chinese community donates K1.8m cheque to Department of Immigration

October 31, 2021 Fazilla Tembo - Nyasa Times

The Chinese Community in Malawi has donated the sum of K1.8 Million kwacha to the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services to support the capacity-building programmes for immigration officers.

Speaking during the cheque presentation in Blantyre on Friday, chairperson of the community, Shaohui Chen, emphasized the need to have professionally equipped immigration officers.

Members of the Chinese community presenting a dummy cheque to Kasambo–Photo courtesy of CHINESE COMMUNITY

“This is our second home hence our donation which will ultimately enhance security of the country,” Chen said.

In his remarks, the Immigration’s Head of Research and Planning Unit, Vivian Kasambo, expressed gratitude for the kind gesture the Chinese community has shown towards Malawians.

“The donation will assist the Department to improve its operations in the areas of border management and customer care services as we intend to have intensive capacity building workshops for our officers countrywide,” Kasambo said.

Officials from the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services and members of the Chinese community pose for a photo after the cheque presentation

He indicated that curbing the influx of irregular immigrants, issuance of visas, permits and travel documents requires immigration officers who are up to date with contemporary migration management strategies.

The donation was timely to facilitate the much-needed capacity building trainings of Officers, he said.

The donation was in response to the request, which the department made through the Research and Planning Unit.

Meanwhile, the immigration officers has briefed the Chinese community on various immigration formalities.

