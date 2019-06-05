Chinese construction company obtains court injunction over property seizure

A Chinese construction company has obtained a stay order against seizure of some of its property by a local company which was subcontracted to work on a road.

Sheriffs seized some assets owned by the Chinese construction company over a K200 million debt.

Lawyer for the Chinese construction company, Wesley Mwafulirwa confirmed that the stay order was in motion.

“But I cannot say much because the issue is in court,” said Mwafulirwa.

He however said the High Court in Mzuzu will soon set a date for an interparty hearing.

The local company, North Civil Works executive director Leonard Mbulo also confirmed of the court stay order.

Mbulo said his company was subcontracted to do some works for the Chinese company in Mzuzu but did not get payment.

The Chinese construction is constructing the Karonga-Songwe road in the north.

