Malawi Shipping company withdraws MV Ilala

Malawi Shipping Company has withdrawn MV Ilala from Lake Malawi waters for routine maintenance.

Company spokesperson Thomas Chafunya has said MV Chilembwe will replace MV Ilala which goes for maintenance this Friday.

“MV Ilala will undergo routine maintenance for three weeks,” said Chafunya.

He said passengers will pay MV Ilala fares on MV Chilembwe.

People complain that MV Chilembwe fares are higher than those of MV Ilala.

MV Ilala is the oldest passenger ship on Lake Malawi.

