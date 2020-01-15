Chinese cultural troupe mesmerises students at Malawi University of Science andTechnology

On its African tour, a Chinese cultural troupe and dance theatre from the Sichuan Province treated Malawi University of Science & Technology (MUST) students, staff and other invited guests to a mesmerising performance as a celebration of this year’s Chinese New Year held on Tuesday, January 14.

Over the years, the Chinese Embassy to Malawi has been celebrating their New Year in Malawi in the Capital City in Lilongwe of Mzuzu but this time around, as said by the Deputy Ambassador Wang Xiusheng, they decided to hold the event at MUST to foster the continued diplomatic partnership that exists between Malawi and China.

MUST was built with donor funding from the Chinese government and some of its students benefit for scholarships for further studies in China.

The moment the performances started with a lovely choreographed dance named Liuliu Kangding, the students that filled the entertainment auditorium erupted in cheers and ovations and immediately set the proper mood for the celebration.

What followed was totally mesmerising and the whole auditorium erupted in frenzy as they were held to spellbound songs, acrobatics, kungfu displays and magic performances.

The highlight was when a Chinese performer took to the stage and sang ‘Amaona Kuchedwa’ — the popular song done by Malawi’s revered performing artist, Lawi.

It attracted a standing ovation even from the dignitaries that included the Deputy Ambassador Xiusheng, Principal Secretary in the ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Chauncy Simwaka, MUST Vice Chancellor Address Malata among others, who sang along with the performer.

Not to be outdone, a Malawian Sambang’oma Cultural Troupe invited to spice up the occasion, gave an magnificent performance that inspired Xiusheng, Simwaka, Malata and the other dignitaries to start throwing money at the stage, popularly known as ‘kusupa’, that others including the students, joined in.

It was an hour of uttermost entertainment that was wrapped up with a lovely ‘Happy New Year’ song by the Chinese Sichuan Song and Dance Theatre, also enlivened by the Malawian Sambang’oma Cultural Troupe.

Xiusheng said MUST is a testimony of friendship between China and Malawi and carried the expectations of the people from both countries.

“The Embassy decided to bring the 2020 Happy Chinese New Year to MUST also to inspire in the young minds of the students the promotion cultural exchanges between our two countries.

“The large population of talents here at MUST gives us a perfect opportunity to fulfill this ambition,” he said.

He also applauded MUST for being the only school of having a culture and arts through the Bingu School of Culture & Heritage.

“In English, MUST means means something you have to do. For the young students, your MUST is to inherit and promote the unique culture of Malawi and to bring your motherland a brighter future.”

He encouraged the students to utilize every opportunity on campus and not to stop their pursuit of truth, dream and excellence.

“I sincerely wish every one of you a great success in serving your country in the days to come because you are not only the future of Malawi, but also the future of our bilateral relations,” the Deputy Ambassador said.

PS Simwaka recognised that the Sichuan Song and Dance Theatre tour of Malawi not only presents and showcase China’s arts and culture but it also gives the group to learn more of Malawi’s.

“The ongoing collaboration of cultural visits by our two countries gives us an opportunity to reflect on the sound and strong diplomatic relationship between Malawi and the People’s Republic of China.

“Just as with the rest of African countries, the Malawi-China relation has been founded under the key principles of equality and mutual trust — a win-win economic operation and a people to people exchange of cultures,” Simwaka said.