Minister Bagus shuts down Beirut market for selling to teens ‘shisha’ water-pipe tobacco smoking

Ministry of Industry, Trade and tourism has closed Beirut Coffee Shop in Lilongwe for operating business without trade tourism license, poor hygiene, furniture, toilets and allowing smoking of water-pipe tobacco, commonly known as shisha to teenagers among others.

In an interview, Minister for the ministry, Salim Bagus said the shop failure to comply with minimum standards in accordance with tourism and hotel Act, Cap 50:01 of the laws of Malawi.

“The premises shall remain closed for a week up until tourism and hotels board re-opens it after the owner of the shop renovates the infrastructure into a minimum standard and pay fine of K100, 000 for the offence,” he said.

Bagus added that the shop also sale tobacco called Shisha to teenagers starting from 4 pm till the wee hours that damage and affect a lot of teenagers in as far as physiologic was concerned in the country.

To curb the challenge, the Minister highlighted that tourism and hotel board under his ministry would employ qualifies personnel’s that will assist them to monitor hotels, restaurants in the country.

He pointed out that tourism and hotel board would continue closing shops that are not comply with minimum standards in accordance with tourism and hotel Act of having quality environment that will attract tourists within and outside the country.

Manager for Beirut Coffee Shop, Youssef Nassaur promises to apply for the trade tourism license and renovate the shop to reach the minimum standards in accordance with trade tourism Act.

“We are going to bring good furniture and paint the walls of the shop including renovates some of our toilets to fit the standards that the ministry wants within the period given by the tourism and hotel board ends,” he assured.

Beirut Coffee Shop started it operation without Trade Tourism License for one and half year in the country but it has only Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) license.

