Chingale communities, duty bearers demand for a sub-district

Communities at Chingale area in Zomba district have accused government through Zomba district council for sidelining the area in terms of development activities.

Concerned group which is comprised of chiefs, development committee members and ward councillors have expressed concern that government has been not showing any interest to fully develop the area.

The community duty bearers therefore demanding government to consider the area as sub district saying it’s only the way of bringing development to the people.

For example, concerned members said unwillingness of government to have the area developed through construction of much awaited Machinga-Chingale- Lirangwe road is the sign that they don’t care about people of this area.

They added that previous governments have only made promises to have this road constructed as a tool to win their votes during election campaigns.

Nyasa Times managed to speak to Sub Traditional Authority Nkapita of the area, Group Village Head Mwangata, Chibwana, Mikundi and Area Development committee chairperson Redson Suman who all confirmed that they demand for a sub district to benefit from development projects which are implemented in other districts and areas.

In additional, STA Nkapita said poor road from Chinseu trading centre to Zomba city via Nankhunda, lack of Community hospital and Machinga Chingale Lirangwe road affects lives of people in the area.

GVH Mwangata added that for the past 15 years no single organisation has operated in his jurisdiction saying government don’t consider the area as found in Malawi.

Lack of boarding secondary school and shortage of teachers in both primary and secondary schools also remain the big challenge in the area compared to what is happening in other areas and districts.

Concerned members said the area only benefits development activities implemented under Constituency Development Fund(CDF).

They justified that the only solution to have their problems sorted is through establishment of a sub district.

Local duty bearers have since emphasized to take the issue to their Members of Parliament for Zomba Lisanjala Dr Susuwele Banda and Zomba Chingale Loney Chijere Phiri.

District Commissioner for Zomba Smart Gwedemula has since advised them to engage duty bearers such as ADC, MPs and Ward councillors who will bring the issue to the council.

“Concerned members should have approached duty bearers in the area or come straight to my office to present their concerns,”said Gwedemula.

However, Gwedemula said demanding for a sub district is not solution to under development.

He then promised to engage his officers to list down projects implemented in the area for the past 5 years so that the council should assist them accordingly.

Spokesperson for Ministry of Local government and rural development Muhulabase Mughogho said development issues should be presented to the council through Area Development committee for such consideration.

Mughogho said if there is no feedback once the issue is presented to the council further step should be taken by the concerned members.

“We are in the decentralised dispensation where they have to present their challenges to the council before the ministry is engaged,” she added.

Some Civil Society Organisations including CCJP have been lobbying for construction of Machinga Chingale Lirangwe road saying will transform the area.

President Lazarus Chakwera and vice-president Saulos Chilima during political rally ahead Fresh Presidential election at Namadidi Airwing ground in the district promised to construct much awaited Machinga Chingale Lirangwe road and Chinseu Zomba Nankhunda road.

Chingale area which covers two constituencies of Chingale and Lisanjala is under STA Nkapita jurisdiction and part of TA Mlumbe.

According to 2017/2022 District Development Plan for Zomba, the area had the population of over 77, 000 people the time this document was being written

