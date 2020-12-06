Chingeni tollgate to raise K4.5 billion annually

Chingeni Toll Plaza project in Ntcheu district is expected to be raising K4.5 billion annually when completed.

The amount was arrived at after a feasibility study was conducted before construction commenced at the sight and funds will be used for the maintenance and rehabilitation of the country’s roads.

Toll gates are barriers where drivers pay an amount of money to use the road.

Chair for Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Corporations and State Enterprises, Isaac Kaneka attested to the importance of the tollgate to the development of the country.

He said after visiting the site, the committee was satisfied with the progress of the construction work at the site, taking into consideration the fact that Covid-19 slowed the progress of the construction.

Kaneka said the project would benefit Malawians because the money that would be collected at the site would be used for road maintenance across the country.

The Project which commenced in July 2020 was expected to be completed in December 2020, but due to Covid-19 it will be completed in March 2021.

He said the committee would continue monitoring the project even after completion to ensure that there is accountability and transparency of funds realized from the project.

The project works under construction include the following structures, toll islands, canopies, plaza buildings, plant buildings, toll booths inclusive of all internals utilities and the road works.

The K 2 billion tollgate has been facilitated by government through the Roads Authority and the Roads Fund Administration.

Chief Executive officer for the Roads Fund Stewart Malata said the project, along the Blantyre-Lilongwe M1, was scheduled to be completed on December 15 this year but the deadline has been shifted to March 2021.

He said: “The challenges that came with Covid-19 have affected progress here. There were a number of items that are coming from across the borders. However, due to lockdowns especially in South Africa, it has been a big challenge to bring them here.”

Malata bemoaned that the completion delay will mean RFA paying extra costs, though he said the consulting engineer has not finalised the assessment.

He said improved road condition was a key tool to accelerate the country’s economic growth as it improves transportation of agricultural produce, improves trade and increases access to social amenities.

The Chingeni toll plaza is located in Ntcheu District, about 0.5 km just before the Zomba turn-off at Chingeni along the M1 road.

