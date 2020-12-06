Nomads, Silver in barren draw as Bullets whacked in Karonga

There was no separating between Mighty Wanderers and Silver Strikers as they drew 0-0 in an absorbing TNM Super League encounter at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.

The Nomads, who came from behind to hold Mzuzu Warriors 1-1 last Sunday, gave their fans false hopes in the fourth minute but Silver Strikers keeper was called in to action first, doing well to push Peter Wadabwa’s low drive away for a corner .

And six minutes later Nomads striker Vincent Nyanguru looked to be on goal, but his header went over the crossbar with a yawning goal.

The Central Bankers, who lost 2-1 to their capital city rivals Civil Service (Civo) United last Sunday, were within inches of going ahead on the half hour mark when Foster Bitoni’s powerful header came back off the bar.

The action heated up after the break, the near-capacity crowd off their feet as play went from end to end.

After a couple of near misses, Bitoni looked set to put the visitors ahead in the 70th minute when he arrowed a header goal-wards, but William Thole pulled off a brilliant diving save.

The bankers faithful thought their side had scored 18 minutes from time when Duncan Nyoni got on the end of Mike Robert’s cross, but Nyoni’s shot hit the side netting.

The other end, Silver’s goalie kept out Nyanguru with another smart save before Isaac Kaliati volleyed over the bar from inside the box 10 minutes from time.

There was a late chance for the bankers when Stain Dave hit one from range, but Thole made a comfortable save as the game ended in a draw, which appeared a fair reflection of an entertaining match that lacked only in goals.

Ironically, when they met last season, both matches ended in draws.

At Karonga Stadium, Nyasa Big Bullets tasted a first defeat of the season when they went down 1 nil. Clement Nyondo punished the people’s team with an early goal.

Nyondo had no option but relinquish the emotional torture after missing from the spot following a foul by Miracle Gabeya.

Pasuwa maintained almost the same team that drew 0-0 against Blue Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium in their opening match, with only two changes including lethal striker Chiukepo Msowoya, who was not available last week, for Hassan Kajoke and Precious Phiri for Mike Mkwate.

The reds trashed the same team 5-0 in the first leg match at Kamuzu Stadium last season.

Civo and Mafco also shared points at Chitowe Stadium after playing to a one-all draw which saw the civil servants dislodge Ntopwa on top of the table.

Blessings Tembo was on target for Civo, while returnees Mafco found the back of the net through Walusungu Mpata.

New entrants, Ekwendeni Hammers recovered from their 1-0 loss to Kamuzu Barracks last Saturday to trash TN Stars 3-0 at Mzuzu Stadium.

Red Lions amassed its first maximum points though Newman Mwamsamale’s goal against Tigers FC at Chiwembe Stadium to move to third place in the league after a point from last week’s one-all draw against Mafco.

The Zomba-based soldiers still have a chance to occupy top seat as they play Ntopwa on Sunday.

