Chinovi set to launch human resource management book

Lilongwe based Human Resource Management Specialist; Emmanuel Chinovi is set to launch a book titled ‘A Guide to Human Resource Management Practice in Malawi’ on September 28, 2022 at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe and September 30, 2022 at Crossroads Hotel Blantyre.

In an interview, Chinovi said that his book has tackled various issues including; Inconsistencies between labour acts, terms and conditions of service and what organizations do in practice contrary to appropriate human resource management.

“You find employees not being allowed to go for maternity leave or when sick they are not paid, terminations without disciplinary hearing, paying employees below minimum wages, no payment of compensation when an employee is injured and no overtime.

“ In addition you will see employees are working without protective clothing whilst working on jobs which are dangerous to one’s life, working daily no day to rest, u find the law is saying one thing yet employers are doing something different, therefore my book is targeting to address these issues,” Chinovi said.

He added that, his book has been authored mainly for Human Resource Managers, Line Managers, Employees, Board Members and any employer saying that these are the people who are mostly at workplace and they need to have full knowledge concerning human resource management.

He further stated that, he will establish selling points of the book in Blantyre and Lilongwe; however he said that the selling price of the book would be announced after its launch.

According to Chinovi, the launch of the book which will start at 5:00PM in all venues will be followed by; presentations, panel discussion, book auction, networking cocktail and live band, among other activities.

