MIM equips MDF in contract course

September 27, 2022 Wanga Gwede – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Major General Sydney Mandiza Kalisha, from the Malawi Defence Force has described a five-day contract course organised by the Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) as helpful because it will ensure that there are no loopholes for corruption when handling contracts.
He made the remarks on Monday, during the opening ceremony of the training.
He said the course will help in equipping its  officers in contract management by following the right procedures for the benefit of the general public as the MDF is part of the public procurement entity.
In her remarks, the Acting executive director for MIM, Jessie Kabwila  disclosed that the course is aimed at aligning the standard of contractual management in a way that is legally recognized globally and in line with the pillars of the Malawi 2063 agenda.
The training which is being attended by 20 participants from different MDF services and directorate has 12  males  and 8 females respectively.

