Chiotcha, Tchetcha bout March 4 organised by Gunde and Wasi Boxing Promotions

Gunde Boxing Promotions, in conjunction with Wasi Boxing Promotions, have organised a non-title bout between Malawi Defence Force (MDF) boxer Chimwemwe Chiotcha and Simon Tchetha on March 4 2018.

The fight is scheduled to take place in Lilongwe at the M1 Centre Point along the M1 Road.

In an interview in Lilongwe, Gunde Boxing Promotions spokesperson Arnold Kambwiri said all is set for the first bout in the capital city this year.

“By public demand, we had to bring these boxers into the ring as we know that it was Tchetha who challenged Chiotcha. So, as boxing promoters, we thought it wise to [facilitate the] fight. Both boxers are ready for the bout and are training hard. It will be a good fight,” he said.

Kambwiri also said there will be a supporting bout involving Israel Kamwamba and Yamikani Mkandawire.

Other supporting bouts will see Jonas Kakwele taking on Limbani Chikapa, Yobe Kamnyunya will face Yohane Noel, Frank Masamba will exchange punches with Alexandra Likande while Yusuf Ali will fight Ernest Chipanda.

A boxing fan from Kawale Township in Lilongwe, Harold Phiri, said he expects to watch a good fight.

“I am confident that Chiotcha has done a lot of homework to claim victory over Tchetha,” he said.

The bouts will be spiced up with comedies from Ching’aning’ani and Gilingande.

“We have planned to mount an executive corporate VIP worthy K 25, 000 where the ticket holders will be entitled to bring his or her spouse. We shall provide free drinks and roasted meat and besides that we shall mount our usual covered stand worthy K 5, 000 with all decorations, we shall have Dr Michael Usi as the guest of honour,” Kambwiri hinted.

If Tchetha wins the bout,he will go on to challenge the belt holder, Limbani Masamba.

