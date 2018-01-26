Nyondo warns Malawi police officers against corruption

Central Region Commissioner of Police John Nyondo has warned police officers against indiscipline when carrying out their duties.

The commissioner made the remarks during a stakeholders meeting at Namitete in Lilongwe on Wednesday where he handed over a vehicle, five bicycles, whistles and reflectors to Namitete Community Policing Forum to help in the fight against crime

Nyondo said some officers in the region involve themselves in malpractices such as bribery and corruption by receiving money from people for police bail.

He advised the community against offering bribes to officers, saying it is illegal and that it dents the reputation of the police service.

He also appealed to the community to stop forcing their children into early marriages.

“Children have rights to education so police will arrest anyone involved in promoting marriages of children under the age of 18 instead of sending them to school,” he advised.

Senior Chief Kalolo hailed the commissioner’s visit saying it encourages officers to put extra effort in their work.

“I will make sure that anyone involved in malpractices in our community is reported to police so that our area should be free from such malpractices,” said Kalolo

He promised to work together with the community policing forum, traditional and religious leaders to ensure that the region wins the fight against crime.

