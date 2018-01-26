Nyondo warns Malawi police officers against corruption

January 26, 2018 Daniel Namwini -Mana 2 Comments

Central Region Commissioner of Police John Nyondo has warned police officers against indiscipline when carrying out their duties.

Nyondo (left) says those caught will face the law

The commissioner made the remarks during a stakeholders meeting at Namitete in Lilongwe on Wednesday where he handed over a vehicle, five bicycles, whistles and reflectors to Namitete Community Policing Forum to help in the fight against crime

Nyondo said some officers in the region involve themselves in malpractices such as bribery and corruption by receiving money from people for police bail.

He advised the community against offering bribes to officers, saying it is illegal and that it dents the reputation of the police service.

He also appealed to the community to stop forcing their children into early marriages.

“Children have rights to education so police will arrest anyone involved in promoting marriages of children under the age of 18 instead of sending them to school,” he advised.

Senior Chief Kalolo hailed the commissioner’s visit saying it encourages officers to put extra effort in their work.

“I will make sure that anyone involved in malpractices in our community is reported to police so that our area should be free from such malpractices,” said Kalolo

He promised to work together with the community policing forum, traditional and religious leaders to ensure that the region wins the fight against crime.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Nyondo warns Malawi police officers against corruption"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
dodo
Guest
dodo

Nyondo is one of the best police officers in the land. Wherever he is posted crime goes down.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute 21 seconds ago
Awize
Guest
Awize

Malawi Police makamaka road traffic officers, eeiish corruption too much. Dziko linaola ili.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 1 minute ago

More From Nyasatimes