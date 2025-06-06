Chipiku Plus in Sugar Scandal: Manager Arrested for Deceiving Customers

Shock and outrage have gripped Mzuzu following the arrest of Chipiku Plus Manager, Kettie Mzembe, who is at the centre of a sugar hoarding and unfair trading scandal that has sparked public anger.

Mzuzu Police arrested Mzembe, 31, on the evening of Thursday, June 5, 2025, along with five accomplices, after they were caught allegedly diverting bales of Illovo sugar for secret sales while falsely claiming the shop had run out of stock.

According to Sub Inspector Cecilia Mfune, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Mzuzu Police Station, the scandal came to light when concerned citizens tipped off police after witnessing sugar being loaded into private vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles through the back of the shop.

This was happening just hours after Mzembe had publicly declared that the sugar had finished, leaving hundreds of unsuspecting customers disappointed and empty-handed.

“Detectives followed the lead, responded swiftly, and arrested the manager together with five others. We also confiscated four bales of sugar during the operation,” said Sub Inspector Mfune.

The arrested accomplices have been identified as Martin Kafera (37), Mphatso Kasanga (25), Kennedy Kambanje (30), Elushadi Zola (25), and Medison Kokha (25).

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon to answer charges related to unfair trading and illegal handling of essential commodities.

Mzembe hails from Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi.

The incident has raised serious concerns over retail corruption and price manipulation, especially at a time when sugar is in high demand and short supply across the country.

