NBM plc dedicates June to celebrate SMEs

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has set aside the month of June to celebrate Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) as the backbone of the country’s economy.

During the month, the Bank, led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harold Jiya and Heads of Divisions, will visit selected SMEs across the country as a way of strengthening relationships through direct engagement and gaining a better understanding of their needs.

NBM plc’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa, said the ‘Bank of the Nation’ plans to recognize its SME banking customers for their contributions to employment, innovation, and economic growth as the world commemorates SME Day on June 27.

“As a key financial partner for SME’s, we plan to actively participate in this year’s SME Day celebration by implementing meaningful activities that honour our SME customers and strengthen our relationship throughout the month,” said Hiwa.

The celebration, centers on this year’s theme ‘Business for MSMEs: Connecting the Entrepreneurs’, and will culminate on June 27 with an SMEs market day, where over 50 entrepreneurs are expected to showcase their products.

Two weeks ago, NBM plc also sponsored 50 SMEs with K10 million to participate at the country’s International Trade Fair in Blantyre.

Status Furniture and Office Supplies Founder Mike Siliya expressed gratitude to NBM plc for continuously supporting its SME customers.

“Every entrepreneur needs to have a strategic partner, and National Bank of Malawi plc has proved to be the right partner. We have accessed several banking facilities, short-term loans, long-term loans, overdrafts, and referencing to bids, which is what you need from a partner to prosper,” said Siliya.

