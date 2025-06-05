PressCane Fire Crew saves Chikwawa Hospital

A firefighting team from PressCane Limited, a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation Limited (PCL), on Tuesday afternoon averted more damages and injuries at Chikwawa District Hospital by putting off a fire that erupted from the facility’s Incinerator.

As the flames spread rapidly, hospital officials quickly called for help after realizing the situation was beyond their control, and PressCane Limited, whose plant is located just a few kilometres from the hospital, responded immediately.

According to one of the eyewitnesses, who is also an official staff member at the hospital, said the situation was scary, and the PressCane prompt response was a relief to the facility.

Commenting on the matter, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PressCane Limited, Bryson Mkhomaanthu, said the swift action taken by the company’s emergency response team showed how committed the Company is to the safety of its community.

“The moment we heard about the incident, our trained fire crew mobilized immediately, bringing in our fire engine and emergency response equipment. They arrived within minutes, swiftly containing the blaze before it could reach critical areas of the hospital,” said Bryson Mkhomaanthu.

Mkhomaanthu emphasized that its involvement goes beyond business operations.

“At PressCane, we believe our responsibility extends beyond our core business. We are here to support our community whenever they need us. This was one of those moments, and we are proud to have stood with Chikwawa District Hospital when it mattered most,” he added.

PressCane is an ethanol distillery company based in Chikwawa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!