265 Energy Launches Gas Accessories Promo – Free Regulators for First 50 Customers!

In a bold move to make clean cooking more affordable for Malawians, 265 Energy has rolled out an exciting Gas Accessories Promotion, giving away free gas regulators—worth MWK40,000—to the first 50 customers who purchase a two-plate gas cooker package.

Announcing the campaign on Thursday, Phillip White, Public Relations Officer for 265 Energy, said the promotion takes effect immediately and runs until June 20, 2025.

“This offer applies whether you’re buying a 5kg, 6kg, or 13kg gas cylinder package. The first 50 customers will walk away with a free regulator—absolutely no extra charge,” said White.

The promotion is available across all 265 Energy outlets. In Lilongwe, customers can access it at Gateway Mall (next to Nthunzi Funeral Services) and Golden Peacock Complex. In Blantyre, the outlet is located at the Trade Fair Grounds. Mzuzu customers can visit Best Oil, while in Salima, the promotion is available at Kamuzu Road.

White emphasized that the campaign is part of 265 Energy’s mission to ease the financial burden on families during tough economic times.

“We know many Malawians are struggling. This promotion is our way of helping them switch to safer, cleaner, and more cost-effective energy,” he said.

As Malawi’s leading provider of gas and solar energy solutions, 265 Energy is celebrated for its reliable products, affordable pricing, and outstanding customer care. Beyond sales, the company offers free training, upholds strict safety standards, and is committed to supporting the country’s transition to clean energy.

Don’t miss out—be among the first 50 and save big while cooking smart!

