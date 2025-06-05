From Health to Death: Solidarity Alliance Party Blasts Central Medical Stores, Corruption and Systemic Failure for Malawi’s Healthcare Collapse

In a scathing statement released today, the Solidarity Alliance Party has delivered a blistering indictment of Malawi’s deteriorating public healthcare system, branding it not as “health care” but a “death care system” that is killing poor Malawians every day.

Signed by Party President Dr. Victor Madhlopa, the statement accuses the Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST), entrenched corruption, and failed bureaucracies of being the primary culprits behind the chronic shortages of essential medicines and medical supplies in public hospitals.

“What is Free about a Hospital without Medicine?”

“Public hospitals have become death beds for the poor,” said Madhlopa. “They call it free healthcare, but what is free about empty pharmacies, unpaid health workers, and unreachable facilities?”

The party questioned how public health can be deemed “free” when doctors and nurses are grossly underpaid and overworked, and when health facilities are either too far away or inaccessible due to poor infrastructure. “Even the ambulance system has collapsed. And to make it worse, politicians try to buy political favour by donating second-rate ambulances instead of fixing the system itself.”

Corruption and CMST in the Crosshairs

Dr. Madhlopa laid the blame squarely on CMST, which he described as “laden with thieves.” According to the statement, corrupt officials at the Trust connive with foreign suppliers to inflate prices and secure kickbacks.

“Instead of buying a tablet at K10, they collude to pay K100—pocketing the difference. That means for every tablet bought, nine are lost to greed,” he said. The result, he added, is a situation where public hospitals receive ten times less than they should for the same money—crippling service delivery.

Worse still, public hospitals are forced to procure medicines through CMST rather than directly from suppliers, increasing costs, delays, and inefficiency. Meanwhile, some foreign suppliers withhold medical supplies over payment delays, worsening an already dire situation.

Politicians Accused of “Validating Failure”

Madhlopa didn’t spare politicians either, condemning the practice of ambulance donations as political gimmicks rooted in corruption. “It is pathetic that a government minister validates their own government’s failure by donating an ambulance to a public facility. Most of those ambulances are bought with proceeds of crime,” he said.

He called for all medical donations to go through the Ministry of Health—not directly to communities—and said the current practice amounts to chaos and self-glorification.

Seven-Point Rescue Plan for the Sector

The Solidarity Alliance proposed sweeping reforms aimed at rescuing the sector from collapse. Chief among them is the dismantling of CMST and the implementation of hospital autonomy. The party argues that hospitals should be allowed to procure medicines directly, cutting out corrupt middlemen and wasteful bureaucracy.

The party also called for the immediate recruitment of all qualified health workers, significant salary increases, and a drastic increase in the health sector budget. It proposed banning foreign medical treatment for politicians, including sitting and former presidents and their dependents, to compel the political elite to fix the local system.

Additionally, the party demanded the construction of a modern military hospital and university teaching hospitals equipped with high-tech cardiac care units, citing rising deaths from heart attacks and the loss of a former president as a stark warning.

Madhlopa also demanded the swift implementation of the long-delayed National Health Insurance Plan, which the party said is “languishing on the Health Minister’s desk.”

“Let the Politicians Die in the Same Hospitals They Let Collapse”

Dr. Madhlopa ended his statement with a powerful rebuke of the country’s leadership. “You cannot afford to underpay the people who hold your life in their hands. Stop the hypocrisy. Let the politicians die in the same hospitals they let collapse—then maybe we’ll see change.”

He concluded with a chilling summation: “I put it to you, Malawi’s healthcare system is in fact a DEATH care system.”

EDITOR’S NOTE:

The Ministry of Health and Central Medical Stores Trust were not immediately available for comment. As the 2025 elections approach, the Solidarity Alliance’s bold statement could ignite public debate—or fall into the familiar pattern of political silence and inaction.

