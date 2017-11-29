Chipuwa ready to return for Nomads

Mighty be Forward Wanderers goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa is back in contention for competitive action following a 3-week absence due to injury.

Chipuwa was a surprise inclusion during his side”s friendly with Malawi Under 20 team on Tuesday at Chiwembe ground in Blantyre. The Flames goalkeeper featured in the entire 90 minutes conceding four goals.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the friendly, Chipuwa said he is happy to be back in action after a 3-week absence.

“I really missed action. I had a swollen finger which kept me out of action. I was advised to stay away from action as a precaution by the team doctor. However, I no-longer can feel the pain now and hope to fight for a starting place,” said Chipuwa.

Commenting on reports that he was not used in the past 3 weeks due to allegations of match fixing, Chipuwa said those were baseless allegations and that he won’t be disturbed by his haters.

“Am a serious professional and can’t be moved by baseless allegations . Wanderers is my team and why should I do things that will hurt my team? I am totally committed towards helping my team achieve the goal of winning the league,” he said.

In his remarks, Wanderers Coach Yasin Osman admitted that Chipuwa is ready for competitive action and that he maybe considered when his side play Dwangwa United in amother crucial league assignment on Saturday .

However, the former Flames international said it is not automatic that he will earn a place in the starting eleven as his replacement Nenani Juwaya has been in good form during his absence conceding 2 goals in 2 games.

