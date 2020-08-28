Chisale faces fresh arrest for using ‘fake certificate’ to join Malawi army

It never rains but it pours for Norman Chisale, security aid to former president Peter Mutharika, as he faces fresh charge for allegedly using a fake MSCE certificate to join the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

Reports indicate that Chisale will be re-arrested over the claim if the High Court grants him bail on the matter involving the death of Anti-corruption Bureau Director of Corporate Services, Issa Njaunju.

This will be the fourth arrest in a row for Chisale, who is remanded at Maula Prison in Lilongwe in connection to the gruesome murder of Njaunju.

The High Court in Lilongwe is this Friday afternoon expected to rule whether or not to release Chisale on court bail on Njaunju case.

Chisale was formally charged of murder and law enforcers consider him as key suspect of this murder case.

He was first arrested over fraud and money-laundering charges related to a cement import investigation.

A court in Lilongwe granted him bail. His second arrest was on an attempted-murder charge for allegedly shooting a woman in the knee two months ago in Blantyre.

Chisale’s attorney, Chance Gondwe, said the second arrest amounted to political persecution.

