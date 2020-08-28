Court convicts Chanthunya over Zimbabwean girlfriend murder

The High Court in Zomba had found Misozi Chanthunya guilty of murdering his pregnant Zimbabwean girlfriend, Linda Gasa in 2010 and convicted him.

Judge Ruth Chinangwa in her judgement said Chanthunha was responsible for the death of Gasa at his family’s private cottage in Monkey Bay, Mangochi, where the body was found entombed under concrete.

Chanthunya was in live relationship with Zimbabwean woman who was studying at College of Accountancy in Blantyre.

Court records show that he poisoned the girlfriend in Mangochi where the two had gone to discuss a pregnancy and buried her body in a cottage.

It later transpired that Gasa did not have the pregnancy.

Chanthunya then fled to South Africa before he was extradited back to Malawi a few years ago to answer the murder charges.

He was arrested by Interpol in Rustenburg, South Africa, on January 23 2012 after being on the run for 17 months.

